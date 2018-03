A trailer loaded up with tools was stolen from an east Lincoln neighborhood early Tuesday morning and later found about a mile away.

Police were called to a home south of 102nd and Holdrege, where a 24-year-old man reported the theft. Officers found the trailer east of 112th and Holdrege, where it apparently detached from the getaway vehicle.

Thieves did take about $1,800 worth of tools. Damage estimates to the trailer is at $2,000.