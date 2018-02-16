Stolen Truck, Jewelry Found Hours After Gateway Mall Burglary

Some jewelry has been found after the stolen Gateway Mall Security truck was found hours after a burglary and robbery.

The truck was found Thursday at the Comfort Suites parking lot near Cotner Boulevard and “R” Street. Lincoln Police say there was no damage to the truck and they aren’t sure yet if the jewelry belonged to the Piercing Pagoda, which was hit during the early Thursday morning break in.

A 35-year-old Gateway security guard was assaulted, handcuffed to a railing and pepper-sprayed by two men, one of them armed with a gun.

Both burglars tried breaking into an ATM, before taking off with the guard’s keys and stealing the security truck.

No suspects at this time.