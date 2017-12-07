Stolen Truck Quickly Tracked Down Through Vehicle Security System

On-Star navigation helped out Lincoln Police in tracking down a stolen truck out of Seward County Wednesday evening.

Officers found the truck in the parking lot of the Marriott Suites near 27th and I-80. When police showed up, they found 30-year-old Kenneth Barr sleeping in the back seat with a hunting rifle, which was stolen from another vehicle in the parking lot.

Barr was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and possession of a stolen firearm. Seward County dispatchers contacted Lincoln Police about the stolen truck, just after 6pm.