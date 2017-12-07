Stolen Truck Quickly Tracked Down Through Vehicle Security System
By Jeff Motz
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 1:13 PM
(Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Kenneth Barr (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

On-Star navigation helped out Lincoln Police in tracking down a stolen truck out of Seward County Wednesday evening.

Officers found the truck in the parking lot of the Marriott Suites near 27th and I-80.  When police showed up, they found 30-year-old Kenneth Barr sleeping in the back seat with a hunting rifle, which was stolen from another vehicle in the parking lot.

Barr was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and possession of a stolen firearm.  Seward County dispatchers contacted Lincoln Police about the stolen truck, just after 6pm.