Stop the Bleed training is now open to the public. The training will teach you how to save lives by stopping life- threatening bleeding. A person who has life threatening bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

Brittni Clark, the Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator from Bryan Health, explains how important the training is, “Our goal for this campaign is to educate the community on how to save a life and stop the bleed, whether it be pressure or tourniquet placement on the injury”.

Anyone is welcome and encouraged to receive the training. Clark says, “It can be taught to anyone, age does not matter, we have done high schools, community centers, even realtors”.

During July, two sessions will be held, one at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank on Tuesday July 11th from 3-4:30 pm. The second one will be at Bryan West Campus on Friday, July 28th from noon-1:30 p.m. There is no cost for the training but you are encouraged to pre register online at bryanhealth.org or call 402-481-5150.

In addition, ongoing classes will be available throughout the rest of the year. You can find these on their website on their calendar.