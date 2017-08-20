Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Lincoln

Overnight thunderstorms left thousands of LES customers in Lincoln without power for much of Sunday morning.

LES spokesperson Kelley Porter says at the height of the outages, 16,000 customers had no electricity. As of 8am Sunday, 10,000 customers had service restored.

Most of the outages were in southern areas of Lincoln, where high winds blew down tree limbs that fell and snapped power lines. Storms moved into the Lincoln metro shortly before 1am, dumping heavy rain over much of the city and strong winds.

Officially, 1.88 inches of rain fell in the gauge at the Lincoln Airport from the overnight storms. Winds gusted as high as 54 mph when the observation was taken for 1am, according to the National Weather Service-Valley website. Some parts of Lincoln, including neighborhoods in the northeast and southern areas of the city saw as much as 3 inches of rain. However, those totals weren’t verified yet by weather officials.

While storms left Lincoln around 2am, another wave moved in around 5am that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for central Lancaster County, including Lincoln until 5:30am. However, the warning was cancelled as the storm weakened before severe limits.

On social media, Lincolnites shared photos of tree and some structure damage, even power lines took a hit, too.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

To see the latest LES power outage map, click here.