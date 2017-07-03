Storms Delay Uncle Sam Jam

City officials called a halt to Monday afternoon’s Uncle Sam Jam activities shortly after they started because of thunderstorm activities. The storms hit Lincoln shortly after 3 pm, dropping heavy rain and pea sized hail over much of the City. Those already at the Oak Lake celebration were urged to take shelter in their vehicles until the storm passed.

Shower and thunderstorm activity was noted over much of Eastern Nebraska, with activity moving northward. Stay tuned to KFOR Radio for the latest updates on weather activity.