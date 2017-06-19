Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes Rake Eastern Nebraska Friday Evening

Severe thunderstorms producing winds between 80 to 100 mph, along with six tornadoes rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Friday evening.

One of the six twisters briefly touched down in Lincoln, just inside UNL’s East Campus near 48th and Leighton. The video (above) was captured by Brian Campbell, who had sought shelter in a nearby car wash to escape the winds and hail. Some graphic language is included in the video, discretion is advised.

Fortunately, the EF-0 tornado did no structure damage and was on the ground for a few seconds before lifting. At the time Lincoln and Lancaster County were under a severe thunderstorm warning. Sirens throughout the city did not sound.

Straight-line winds, though, did some damage to homes and trees in the Airpark area in northwest Lincoln. Wind gusts at the Lincoln Airport were recorded at 87 mph.

At one point, there were approximately 2,400 customers were without power in the Lincoln area. No injuries were reported.

To the northeast of Lincoln, the storm system afflicted it’s powerful punch in the Omaha area. Winds of 100 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield and in the Millard area. Tree and structure damage, along with flooded streets were reported. But on the south edge of Bellevue, two tornadoes touched down, leaving some housing developments and other neighborhoods with considerable damage.

Bellevue Police and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department restricted access to the southwest area of Bellevue as residents and emergency crews go from neighborhood-to-neighborhood cleaning up damage. An elementary school was so damaged by the winds, no one is being allowed in because it’s not stable.

In Beatrice, power poles, trees and homes were damaged by winds of 100 mph that roared through the area. Tornado warnings were in effect for the Beatrice area at the time, but no confirmed touchdowns.