Stranger Chased out of House by Family Dog
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 15, 2018 @ 10:05 AM

A 9 year old left home alone did the right thing Wednesday when a stranger walked into the house and started rummaging through belongings.  Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS while the child’s mother was gone picking up other kids from school, a stranger entered the house in the 600 block of North 30th.  When the stranger started to go upstairs, the family’s dog  chased him out of the house.  The 9 year old sought safety at a neighbor’s house.  Leaving a young child home alone is not against the law.  Capt. Farber tells us if a child is determined to be capable of responsible behavior, it’s appropriate.

