Stranger Chased out of House by Family Dog

A 9 year old left home alone did the right thing Wednesday when a stranger walked into the house and started rummaging through belongings. Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS while the child’s mother was gone picking up other kids from school, a stranger entered the house in the 600 block of North 30th. When the stranger started to go upstairs, the family’s dog chased him out of the house. The 9 year old sought safety at a neighbor’s house. Leaving a young child home alone is not against the law. Capt. Farber tells us if a child is determined to be capable of responsible behavior, it’s appropriate.