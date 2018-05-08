Street Racing Crackdown Starts Friday For LPD

If you’ve been out on “O” Street during the evening on weekends, you’ve probably seen street racing going on.

Lincoln Police want to crack down on it. They will have extra enforcement this Friday night from 8-to-midnight, as part of a special project with the Nebraska State Patrol and their Air Wing Unit.

But it isn’t just speed racing that police will be looking for, according to Captain Martin Fehringer.

“Trespassing in the private parking lots and the littering that goes with that,” Fehringer said. “Sometimes fights, sometimes vandalism.”

It’s not just “O” Street either. Fehringer says street racers have been known to use open roadways in southeast Lincoln, such as Pine Lake and Old Cheney roads. In northeast Lincoln, it’s McCormack Road in an industrial area north of Cornhusker Highway between 56th and 70th Streets.

Fehringer hopes to continue the detail into the summer time.