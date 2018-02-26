Street Repair vs New Library
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 26, 2018 @ 11:30 AM

 

City leaders face a dilemma.  Which need comes first…street repair or a new downtown library.  Both will have to come from a voter-approved sales tax increase.  A Transportation Coalition estimates it will cost $20-PLUS million dollar a year for streets and a library would cost an estimated $40 million.   On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council chair, Roy Christensen, said in his opinion, repairing city streets is more important than building a new downtown library.  Christensen reminded citizens Lincoln can have anything it wants, it just can’t have everything it wants.

 

RELATED CONTENT

Gunshots Reported Near Capitol More Security Planned For Seward County Schools Drone for LSO Lawmakers Push To Protect Nebraska From Opioid Epidemic Pump Prices Down…For Now Too Much Idle Time