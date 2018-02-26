Street Repair vs New Library

City leaders face a dilemma. Which need comes first…street repair or a new downtown library. Both will have to come from a voter-approved sales tax increase. A Transportation Coalition estimates it will cost $20-PLUS million dollar a year for streets and a library would cost an estimated $40 million. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council chair, Roy Christensen, said in his opinion, repairing city streets is more important than building a new downtown library. Christensen reminded citizens Lincoln can have anything it wants, it just can’t have everything it wants.