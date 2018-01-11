Streets Coalition Recommends More Maintenance, More Money

The final report from the Lincoln Citizens’ Transportation Coalition says the City can close the estimated $33 million annual gap in transportation needs through innovation, cost savings and additional revenue. The 27-member coalition of community and business leaders was appointed by Mayor Chris Beutler in August and delivered its recommendations to the Mayor thursday. The report is available at lincolnonthemove.com.

After a technical, financial and policy review, the Coalition determined that three areas contribute to the annual gap between available funding and transportation network needs: $21 million in preservation and street maintenance; $7 million in optimization like signal upgrades and maximizing traffic flow; and $5 million in growth and new streets. Members agreed on a three-pronged approach:

Cost savings through regular maintenance, increasing contract flexibility, allowing street design flexibility and improving the impact fee system.

Adopt 24 best practices, including streamlining the business processes, optimizing the existing system, looking for innovation and developing a citizen advisory panel.

Spend $20 to $28 million more annually on streets. The group recommended a 1/4% to 1/2% local option sales tax instead of raising property or wheel taxes.

“Our ‘Blueprint for Progress’ has created growth and prosperity over the last ten years, by bringing all parties to the table and developing a shared vision,” said Mayor Chris Beutler. “This Coalition has applied that approach to our transportation strategy. Its report will help guide us as we build an even better Lincoln.”

“We know that delaying improvements will cost us in dollars and lost opportunities, and it’s clear that the residents of Lincoln want better streets now,” said Bob Caldwell of NEBCO who co-chaired the Coalition with Miki Esposito, Director of the City Public Works Department. “Now we are asking the public to be part of the process, to work with our Mayor and City Council to implement solutions in the near future.”

The public is encouraged to visit lincolnonthemove.com to view the full report and provide comments.