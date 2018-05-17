String of Car Thefts and Burglaries Hit East Lincoln

Police received multiple reports this week of car thefts and smash-and-grab thefts in East Lincoln. LPD says in some cases, two or three individuals are working together, smashing car windows until they find a vehicle, or valuables inside, they can steal.

In one of the thefts, a person got away with an unlocked 2011 black Mazda CX9. The owner said he had left his keys and his wallet inside the vehicle. Several vehicles were found broken into at 9920 Moonlight Drive.

In another case, a vehicle had its windows broken out and a purse was taken at 1111 North 96th Street. The wallet, which was inside of the victim’s purse, had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

All of the reports are believed to be connected and range around the 95th to 99th Street vicinity.