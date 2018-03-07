Student Accused Of Having Gun On UNL Campus

LINCOLN–AP–A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student has been accused of having a concealed handgun on campus.

Court records say 21-year-old Joseph Dembowski is charged with a felony: unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. His attorney, Megan Theesen, declined to comment Wednesday.

University police say a staff member in the Military and Naval Sciences Building noticed Dembowski had a handgun magazine on March 1 and asked whether Dembowski had a gun. Police say Dembowski replied that he had a handgun in his backpack.

Police say Dembowski cooperated with officers called to the scene, turning over the weapon.

Students and university employees can store their guns in free lockers on campus.

Dembowski’s next court hearing is set for April 5.