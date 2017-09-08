Student Nearly Abducted While Going Home Thursday

Lincoln Police are looking for someone who apparently tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl walking home from Dawes Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Angela Sands says the girl started to walk through the parking lot of Anderson Library, Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street, when a man pulled up in a maroon Buick LeSabre with the back window broken out, asked her if she wanted a ride.

The girl ignored the man, but he got out and grabbed her by the arm before she kicked him and ran home.

Sands says they are looking for they are describing as a Hispanic or Asian male about 30-years-old, 5-11, heavy set build with a thick mustache, a cross tattoo on his face and a gold tooth.

The back window of the maroon LeSabre was knocked out.