Student Struck Outside Pound Middle School

A student was struck by a vehicle outside of Pound Middle School on Thursday morning. The child was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. There is no update on the child’s name or condition.

Lincoln Public Schools sent a letter to parents shortly after the incident:

Pound Families,

This morning one of our students was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street north of Pound. The student was treated at the scene by emergency responders and taken to the hospital. Most of the students were in the building when this happened, but we wanted to make you aware in case your child had questions or concerns. We have counselors available to talk with students if they need it.

EVERYONE needs to be aware of, and using safe practices during the times when students are coming and going from school. This includes all students, drivers, and staff members. Please make sure you are using the one way traffic patterns we have asked you to use at these times. Additionally, if you have a person who is a “substitute driver” who drops off or picks up your student, PLEASE inform them of the traffic patterns at Pound. All of this is in the name of student health and safety.