Students, Faculty, and University Leaders Gather for ‘Listening Conversation’

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the school will be starting a series of what he calls Listening Conversations. The first Listening Conversation was held today at the Kauffman Residential Center on the City Campus, where University Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman led the talk.

“I know there is hurt and disappointment out there, and I am hoping that we can use this forum as a conversation place where we can talk about some of that,” Plowman said. Before starting the forum, Plowman addressed the concerns of having a self-proclaimed white nationalist on campus, “We have a team of renowned threat assessment experts who are actively monitoring this and have been doing so long before you saw the video.”

During the discussion, students and faculty members passed around a microphone asking University leaders what there plans were to not only make sure students feel safe on campus, but also make the campus a place where hate speech isn’t allowed. The questions and concerns ranged from what the school is doing to protect upcoming University events from violent, racist acts. Students also voiced concerns about not feeling safe on campus and how the University will protect free speech, whether its from a self-proclaimed white nationalist student or a graduate lecturer. These Listening Conversations are expected to continue throughout the semester.