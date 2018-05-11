Students From 17 States Participate In Nebraska Finance Competition

LINCOLN–(AP)–High school students from around the country are participating in a personal finance competition in Lincoln.

The National Personal Finance Challenge drew students from 17 states on Friday. It was hosted by the Nebraska Council on Economic Education, and the winners will receive contributions to college savings accounts in the Nebraska Education Savings Trust.

State Treasurer Don Stenberg says participants have shown knowledge and skills that many students their age and adults lack.

Competing students came from Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Stenberg served as a completion judge along with University of Nebraska officials and regional bank executives.