Study: Nebraskans Having Problems With Healthcare Plans

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 15, 7:52 AM

A new study shows Nebraskans are having problems with their healthcare plans. Community Action of Nebraska found 60% of people asked said they had issues with affordable medical care for the entire family. Just over 60% said they delayed medical care because of cost.

Other findings included 50% of respondents said it was difficult to find safe activities for teens on weekends and during the summer. Just over half of families with a single female head of household and a child under the age of 5 live below the poverty line.

People with issues accessing education support services for children rose from 19% to 28% and 50% reported no credit card debt and 81% said they owned their own home.

 

