Study: Non-Profit Arts A Major Economic Contributor
By Charlie Brogan
|
Feb 14, 2018 @ 10:47 AM
Randy Cohen, VP, Americans For The Arts, before the City County Commons

Representatives of The Lincoln Arts and Americans For The Arts appeared before the City County Commons Tuesday to share results of the group’s Arts and Economic Prosperity Study.

