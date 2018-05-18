Study Shows Drop In Homelessness In Lincoln Over Five-Year Period

A study done at UNL shows the number of people of experiencing homelessness in Lincoln the past five years has dropped by 54%.

In the past year, there was a 25% decline.

Jeff Chambers is the project director at the UNL Center On Children, Families and the Law and explained to KFOR News following a presentation Friday at the The Hub near 20th and “Y”, there are several factors.

“One of which is an increase in rapid rehousing availability in the city of Lincoln, that is through both state and federal funding,” Chambers said. “The development of further permanent supportive housing for those who are most in need, most acutely feeling problems that have contributed to their homelessness.”

Chambers says 450 people were counted as homeless on January 23rd to conduct the Point In Time Count study. About a fourth were children and 3% were Veterans. Over the course of the year, an estimated 2,800 people will be in Lincoln shelters or living on the streets at some point.

During the most recent school year, Lincoln Public Schools served over 500 students without a place to call home. However, many more people are doubled up with family or friends.

The 54% drop off in homelessness in Lincoln is unheard of when you compare it to similar sized cities.

“I don’t know that there are any cities that have decreased as much as Lincoln,” according to Chambers.

Places like the People’s City Mission, Friendship Home and Matt Talbot Kitchen are helping in contribute in the reduction of homelessness in Lincoln. Matt Talbot officials have also started a Homeless Diversion Program in preventing people and families from being homeless through assistance, mediation and conflict resolution.

The diversion program at Matt Talbot is funded through the City of Lincoln Emergency Solutions Grants Program. In a statement, Matt Talbot officials say it will further the community’s efforts in tackling complex issues to help end homelessness in Lincoln.

But Ending homelessness doesn’t mean that no one will ever be homeless again. Chambers explained to KFOR News that means they will quickly identify those that are homeless.

“We will be able to prevent some homelessness. That we can prevent,” he said. “We try to divert individuals out of the homeless system. And for those that enter the homeless system, we want to make that a short, brief experience that something that won’t occur to them again.”

Chambers also mentioned that affordable housing is still an issue.

“When your rent takes a significant portion of your entire income, that puts a stress on all other parts of your life,” he said.

What can you do to help? The Lincoln Homeless Coalition says get familiar with member agencies, such as the People’s City Mission, Friendship Home and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

You can volunteer your time, contribute or raise money for an agency, donate needed items such as food or services to local organizations, Educate others about stereotypes about the homeless, encourage your employer to hire someone that may be homeless and advocate for positive changes in local, state and federal policies.

For more details, you can visit lincolnhomelesscoalition.org.