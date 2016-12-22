Suh Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Former Husker and current Miami Dolphin Ndamukong Suh made the 2017 AFC Pro Bowl roster, when the NFL released both teams this week.

Suh, who played at Nebraska from 2006 to 2009, makes his fifth Pro Bowl after previously making the team in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions from 2010 to 2014, but has played for the Dolphins since 2015.

This season, Suh has five sacks and 62 total tackles, 35 of which were solo stops, in 14 appearances. The Portland, Ore., native is in his seventh season in the NFL, with 47 career sacks and 362 career tackles.

The Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. (CT) at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game, which will be televised on ESPN, returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC showdown after three years of a revised, “unconferenced” format. The 88 players (44 from each conference) were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.