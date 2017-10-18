Summer Readers Rewarded With College $’s

Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg, First National Bank of Omaha, and the Nebraska Library Commission presented 15 Nebraska children and teenagers each with a $529 contribution to a Nebraska 529 College Savings account Wednesday in the fourth annual Read to Win Drawing at the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda. Each winner’s local library branch was awarded $250.

Out of 13,000 entries, five children were selected at random from each of Nebraska’s three U.S. Congressional Districts. Children between the ages of 3 and 18 were automatically entered into the drawing if they were registered for summer reading programs at their local libraries and completed local requirements for the programs

“In addition to sparking creativity and improving critical thinking skills, reading has been associated with higher rates of academic success among young children,” said State Treasurer Stenberg, Trustee of NEST. “It is reassuring to see the number of entries rise each year as we lend support to our community libraries that play a large part in fostering children’s education and love of books.”

The 2017 winners, their hometowns, and the libraries where they participated in summer reading are as follows:

District 1: Braden Anderson, Hallam, Lincoln City Libraries

Lincoln Lappe, Lincoln, Lincoln City Libraries

Brayden Reinboth, Lincoln, Lincoln City Libraries

Jacob Miller, Lincoln, Lincoln City Libraries

Sam Petermann, Lincoln, Lincoln City Libraries

District 2: Ruth Mansour, Omaha, Omaha Public Library

Elena Miranda, Omaha, Omaha Public Library

Kara Stricklin, Omaha, Omaha Public Library

Jackson Evans, Omaha, Omaha Public Library

Cole Vredeveld, Bennington, Omaha Public Library

District 3: Ayden Kuebler, Grand Island, Grand Island Public Library

Boaz Roan, Grand Island, Grand Island Public Library

John Tompkins, O’Neill, O’Neill Public Library

Caine Genereux, Bartlett, O’Neill Public Library

Emery Palser, Ravenna, Ravenna Public Library

“At NEST, we encourage children to dream big for their futures and to achieve their academic goals. Through the fourth annual Read to Win $529 Drawing, we are proud to promote literacy as well as motivate families to save for their children’s academic futures,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha.

To find out more about NEST College Savings Plans, visit www.NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.