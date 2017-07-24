Sunday Nebraska State Legion Baseball Scores

American Division at Millard South

U-Stop (Lincoln East) 6, Baxter Auto (Gretna) 5-Gretna Eliminated

Omaha Skutt 5, DJs Dugout (Bellevue West) 2-Bell. West Eliminated

Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep) 10, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Kearney Runza 8, Millard South 52s Patriots 2

Monday Games

Omaha Skutt vs. Papio South-1pm

Lincoln East vs Millard South-5pm

Creighton Prep vs. Kearney-8pm

National Division at Sherman Field (Lincoln)

Grand Island Home Federal 8, Elkhorn Post 211 2-Elkhorn Eliminated

Hastings Five Points Bank 5, Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) 0-LNE Eliminated.

C&H Construction (Omaha Burke) 10, JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) 6

Papillion Pinnacle Bank 2, Roof Tech (Millard West) 1

Monday Games

Hastings vs Lincoln Southeast-1pm

Grand Island vs. Millard West-4pm

Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-LaVista-7pm