Superintendent Skeptical About Trump’s School Choice Plan

Lincoln Public School superintendent Dr. Steve Joel is skeptical about Presidents Trump’s plans for school choice.

The plan that the President is proposing doesn’t give Joel anything to look forward to because it proposes massive cuts in traditional programs. Dr. Joel said Lincoln has confidence in the current education children are receiving. “They have to show me where this is making a sufficient difference in the United States, and I’m not seeing any evidence. President Trump seems convinced to accelerate this.”

Dr. Joel is not worried about the city of Lincoln when it comes to the new plans, “Lincoln Public Schools is a district that is going to be in better shape than most around the country. Parents have great confidence about what is happening in classrooms in Lincoln”. The Trump Administration wants to cut about 10 billion dollars. If passed, some of the money will go toward more school choice options such as charter, religious, and private schools.

The head of Lincoln’s 30,000 student school system says he willing to try and follow President Trump’s plan for more school choice options. “We have never said no to sitting at the table, but we’re not going to give up control or risk a kid losing a year for an experiment and I think at the end of the day that’s what parents want. They want to know their child is getting a years worth of academic growth for a years worth of seat time.” Dr. Joel added that Lincoln is known for public schools and doesn’t think demand for school choice will be high in Lincoln.

Dr. Steve Joel is a public school advocate. He believes it will be a battle but says he is willing to work with the plan. He added, however, he needs to be convinced that the Administration’s program will help schools.