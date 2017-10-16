Surveillance Photo Released Of Suspect In Business Burglaries

This is a surveillance photo taken from Lincoln Coin and Bullion at 3534 South 48th Street from Sept. 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects in a string of burglaries they believe may be related. Officer Angela Sands says since the beginning of September, 12 businesses have been hit, all in similar fashion.

Officer Angela Sands says a man forces his way inside the bars and getting into vending or gaming machines to get the cash box. Most of the businesses have been bars, but Ramos Pizza and Lincoln Coin have also been hit.

Police said that most of the losses for the businesses have been in damages. One burglary, at the Garage Sports Bar and Grill, resulted in nearly $4,600 in damages. Another instance, at the Tackroom, resulted in $8,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information on this, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.