Suspect Arrested In Lincoln Convenience Store Robbery

Lincoln Police have arrested a man for the robbery of a Super C Convenience Store at 10th and High Streets a week ago. 33 year old Andrew Cummins, who lives between Yutan and Ashland, was arrested Wednesday morning. Lincoln Police Spokesman Officer Angela Sands says multiple tips were received shortly after a robbery video was released. Investigators notified Ashland police, who took Cummins into custody. He’s now in the Lancaster County Jail charged with robbery.