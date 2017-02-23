Suspect In Attempted Robbery Captured

It was a Crime Stoppers tip that led Lincoln Police to arrest 41-year-old George Frazier for allegedly trying to rob the CVS Pharmacy at 70th and “O” on February 11th.

Frazier was tracked down at the America’s Best Value Inn near 56th and Cornhusker on Wednesday, after the tip to police indicated they recognized him through a surveillance photo.

Frazier is accused of attempted robbery, where he allegedly purchased something at the counter, and proceeded to ask the 61-year-old clerk for the money in the register. He then grabbed the clerks arm after she denied him the money multiple times, slamming the drawer of the cash register closed.

Frazier then fled on foot empty handed. He’s also on parole for robbery in Maryland.