The man believed to have tried to rob the Walgreen’s pharmacy at 27th and Pine Lake Road last Friday morning is in jail. Lincoln Police Sgt. Randy Clark says 33-year-old Derek Mueller was arrested, after he was brought in to custody on Tuesday night and properly identified by someone who saw the surveillance photo police got from the store that was posted in the media. Mueller was arrested for robbery. Sgt. Clark says Mueller apparently told officers he has an opioid addiction.