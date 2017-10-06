Suspect In Custody For Tuesday Bank Robbery Now Accused In Other Recent Heists

Lincoln Police have now connected 22-year-old Israel Holmes, the man caught after robbing the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 48th and Van Dorn on Tuesday, to three other bank heists in Lincoln since July.

Holmes is now accused of robbing the Pinnacle Bank at 201 Sun Valley Boulevard on July 25 and the hold up at Cornhusker Bank near Cotner and Holdrege along with the attempted robbery of Great Western Bank near 64th and Havelock, both on September 18.

Based on description and methods of committing the robberies, including two with pepper-spray, police say Holmes told investigators after his Tuesday arrest he these bank robberies was to support his family and narcotics involvement.

One investigator said Holmes was unemployed. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 34 of the 38 bank robberies in Lincoln since 2008 have been solved. Of the recent hold ups, the chief said more arrests are still possible.