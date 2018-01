The search is on for a man who ran away from a traffic stop around 2am Tuesday in north Lincoln, after police spotted a stolen vehicle from a car dealership.

Officers pulled over what turned out to be a stolen SUV in the 3100 block of North Hill Road. One of three people inside escaped, described as a white male, 5-11, 200 pounds, wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

The two other passengers stayed.

Turns out, the Chevy Tahoe was stolen last month from A&B Auto near 14th and Cornhusker.