Suspect Found In Dumpster With Ink On His Face

A man running away from police was found hiding in a dumpster arrested in downtown Lincoln, during bar break early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were told about a man picking fights near the Bourbon Theatre at 14th and “O.” One officer contacted 22-year-old Ehan Wiley near 14th and N Street, but he took off running. Police chased Wiley through downtown alleys but lost sight of him.

Eventually he was found hiding inside a dumpster outside of Tico’s at 17th and “L”. Police say Wiley covered himself in items from the dumpster, where ink from a tattoo parlor was all over his face.

Wiley was arrested for failure to comply.