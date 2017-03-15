Suspect In Lincoln Stabbing Case Arrested In Kansas City

Authorities in Kansas City help capture a 22-year-old Omaha man wanted for stabbing another man more than 40 times March 3 at a North Bottoms apartment in Lincoln.

Joshua Johnson was arrested on a drug-related warrant and is accused of stabbing 21-year-old William Lyons. Lincoln Police say there was an argument over money that was owed regarding marijuana dealings. Johnson has been charged with first-degree assault.

Johnson and Lyons were teammates on the University of Nebraska-Kearney Football team.