Suspect In North Lincoln Hit and Runs, Cited Then Hospitalized

It was like something out of the video game “Grand Theft Auto” with some hit and run cases in north Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon. Four hit and runs in about a half-hour time frame.

Police eventually captured 43-year-old Nathaniel Peace, after his vehicle got stuck on some rocks at 33rd and Gladstone, just after 3pm.

Lincoln Police Officer Katie Flood says they were called out around 2:40pm to a hit and run at Traveler’s Cafe, 3820 Cornhusker, after a blue Ford Explorer hit a westbound truck, then left. A few minutes later, another hit and run was called in at Pro Automotive just north of 35th and Cornhusker, where the SUV hit another vehicle and the building before leaving.

Flood says a few minutes later, they were called to Progressive Electric just up the street, 3420 North 35th Street Circle, where the driver appeared to be intoxicated. Once officers showed up, Peace allegedly backed up and hit a cruiser then damaged a fence before driving over to the Ayars & Ayars lot near 36th and Gladstone, where he hit two vans, some scaffolding and a storage container.

After he was captured, Peace was cited for 2nd-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, willful reckless driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and no seat belt.

Peace had to be released and hospitalized for some medical issues. Damages totaled close to $20,000.