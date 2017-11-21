Suspect Pulls Out Gun, Threatens Convenience Store Clerk

The video above is surveillance footage of a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened a convenience store clerk.

It happened Saturday night at the Super C off of 21st and Randolph. Police say the clerk reported suspect tried to buy cigarettes with a fake Minnesota ID.

He was confronted about it, then left. He went inside a car, got out and showed a gun, making alleged threats to kill the clerk. If you recognize this person, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.