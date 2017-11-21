Suspect Pulls Out Gun, Threatens Convenience Store Clerk
By Jeff Motz
|
Nov 21, 2017 @ 10:56 AM
(Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

The video above is surveillance footage of a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened a convenience store clerk.

It happened Saturday night at the Super C off of 21st and Randolph. Police say the clerk reported suspect tried to buy cigarettes with a fake Minnesota ID.

He was confronted about it, then left. He went inside a car, got out and showed a gun, making alleged threats to kill the clerk.  If you recognize this person, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Related Content

Day After Keystone XL Decision
1 Killed, 4 Injured, In Early Morning I-80 Crash
More Staff Assaults At Tecumseh Prison
PSC Says YES To Keystone XL Route
PSC Announces Keystone XL Route Decision
Teen Cut During Robbery