An arrest in the September 20th shooting outside of a north Lincoln hotel. Police caught up and arrested 35-year-old Larry Alt of Lincoln on Friday, after investigators said he shot the 19-year-old victim in the foot during an argument at the Americinn and Suites near 27th and I-80. There was an argument between Alt along with the victim and his brother. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. Alt had about 1-and-a-half grams of meth on him when police caught up with him on Friday. He was arrested on assault, weapon and drug charges.
Suspect In Shooting Outside Hotel Now Behind Bars
By Jeff Motz
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 12:23 PM