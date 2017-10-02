Suspect In Shooting Outside Hotel Now Behind Bars

An arrest in the September 20th shooting outside of a north Lincoln hotel. Police caught up and arrested 35-year-old Larry Alt of Lincoln on Friday, after investigators said he shot the 19-year-old victim in the foot during an argument at the Americinn and Suites near 27th and I-80. There was an argument between Alt along with the victim and his brother. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. Alt had about 1-and-a-half grams of meth on him when police caught up with him on Friday. He was arrested on assault, weapon and drug charges.