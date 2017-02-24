Robbery At Southeast Lincoln Bank Friday Morning

By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 24, 1:30 PM
Surveillance photo of suspect in U.S. Bank robbery near 56th and Highway 2 on Feb. 24, 2017. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Police are investigating a robbery that happened around 9:30am Friday at a southeast Lincoln bank. It happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Highway 2.

Police Officer Katie Flood told KFOR News a man walked in, demanding money. He took off out the door with cash and ran toward the Shady Creek Apartments. The suspect is described as a black male, about 30-years-old,  6-feet tall, wearing a tan or olive-colored heavy coat with a furry hood, dark jeans.

Officer Flood said employees reported the suspect has a deep voice.  Police say employees saw no weapon during the robbery, but threatened to harm an employee.   No injuries were reported. LPS was notified and security measures were taken at nearby schools.

