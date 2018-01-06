Suspect Wanted On Warrant Shot By Law Enforcement

A man is in a Lincoln hospital after being shot by a Deputy United States Marshal in the Near South neighborhood Friday night.

The deputy along with Lincoln Police were trying to apprehend 25-year-old Thomas Sailors at 1634 Prospect Street to serve a felony warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Sailors shot at law enforcement vehicles once officers arrived on scene.

Police then returned fire, and shot Sailors. He fled the scene and later arrived at a nearby hospital, where he’s still listed in critical but stable condition.

No law enforcement officials were hurt in the stand off and pursuit, and an investigation is under way.