Suspects In January Burglary Arrested, Thanks To Interlock Device

Police arrest three people from a January 28 break in at a southwest Lincoln business, thanks to a photo taken on an ignition interlock device in a truck used in the getaway.

Police said the glass front door was broken out at JL Exteriors at 3900 S. 6th Street and a safe was stolen from the business.

Investigators looked over surveillance video, and saw the vehicle used during the burglary had an interlock system installed. The interlock system’s camera snapped a photo of the driver, 36-year-old Andrew Spike, with a time stamp, leading police to him and his wife, 34-year-old Kirstin Talbert, and another man, 40-year-old Russell Westerfield.

The stolen safe has been recovered.