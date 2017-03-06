Suspects In Shots Fired Case Arrested

Lincoln Police have arrested three men involved in a shooting at a Super C convenience store near Lincoln High on Feb. 21. Ten spent shell casings were found when police showed up.

Looking over surveillance footage of the incident, police found an argument happened between people in two vehicles.

A passenger of one of the vehicles then stepped out, and fired a number of shots at the other vehicle, a White Jeep Grand Cherokee.

There were four individuals in the Jeep, but no injuries were reported.

On Friday, 21-year-old Shantrell Hickey was identified as the shooter and arrested by Lincoln Police at his home near 56th and Pine Lake Road. He has been lodged and cited for possession of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and four counts of attempted first-degree assault.

Authorities also arrested were 26-year-old Christopher Boyd and 21-year-old Jaun Taylor, during a traffic stop on Friday in the 2000 block of West “O” Street on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.