Suspects Wanted In Home Invasion, Victim Arrested For Drug Possession

A home invasion robbery late Thursday night near 23rd and Sewell is under investigation.

Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR News three men, one of them armed, got inside through an unlocked door.

They demanded property…a mother and adult son living there handed it over.

However, through further investigation, Police Officer Angela Sands said the 18-year-old son, Michael Garrison the second, was put in jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver among other offenses.

Officers could smell marijuana in the home and Garrison admitted to selling marijuana. A search warrant was drafted and narcotics were found in the house.