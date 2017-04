University of Nebraska-Lincoln Campus Police have shut off the south entrance to East Campus, near the College of Denistry because of a suspicious package.

Access from 40th and Holdrege was shut down shortly after the call came in after 11am Wednesday. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, is reporting that the package was found next to a United States Postal Service mailbox and a bomb technician has been called in to investigate.

