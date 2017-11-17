Business Of The Week

Ron and Kim Riggle established synergy Homecare of Lincoln in December of 2015. The loving parents of 5 children, they are active members of the Elkhorn community, involved in outreach committees, Bethany Lutheran Church, and non-profits. Kim’s enthusiasm and passion for helping others are at the heart of SYNERGY HomeCare’s mission. And Ron’s business expertise combined with his compassion for others keeps quality and integrity at the core of everything they do.
At Synergy HomeCare, they believe home is much more than brick and mortar, wood and nails – it’s where memories are made, stories are shared and smiles are treasured…and sometimes at home, a helping hand is needed.
Synergy’s family of compassionate, skilled care companions can ease your worries by lending a helpful hand and sunny smile when needed most!
Ron and Kim use a ‘concierge’ approach to provide you with personalized comfort and care, a customized plan, comprehensive care companion selection and faithful care reviews.
Synergy HomeCare of Lincoln offers compassionate, non-medical care at home for all ages and proudly serves Lancaster, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders and Seward counties.
Their mission? Help people of all ages and abilities flourish in their environments.
Caring for:
- Children
- Elderly
- Respite
- Hospice
- Memory care
- Illness & surgery recovery assistance
- Pregnancy and new-mom assistance
- And more!
Companionship/Homemaking
- Physical activities (walking, light exercise)
- Intellectual stimulation (reading, puzzles, etc.)
- Meal preparation
- Running errands
- Light housekeeping
- And more!
Personal Care
- Medication reminders
- Meal assistance
- Restorative care
- Walking and transferring
- Bathing assistance
- Dressing
- And more!
For more information call Ron and Kim at 402-39-Match (402-396-2824). Or visit their website at www.synergyhomecare.com/agencies/ne/lincoln/ne02/