Business Of The Week

Ron and Kim Riggle established synergy Homecare of Lincoln in December of 2015. The loving parents of 5 children, they are active members of the Elkhorn community, involved in outreach committees, Bethany Lutheran Church, and non-profits. Kim’s enthusiasm and passion for helping others are at the heart of SYNERGY HomeCare’s mission. And Ron’s business expertise combined with his compassion for others keeps quality and integrity at the core of everything they do.

At Synergy HomeCare, they believe home is much more than brick and mortar, wood and nails – it’s where memories are made, stories are shared and smiles are treasured…and sometimes at home, a helping hand is needed.

Synergy’s family of compassionate, skilled care companions can ease your worries by lending a helpful hand and sunny smile when needed most!

Ron and Kim use a ‘concierge’ approach to provide you with personalized comfort and care, a customized plan, comprehensive care companion selection and faithful care reviews.

Synergy HomeCare of Lincoln offers compassionate, non-medical care at home for all ages and proudly serves Lancaster, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders and Seward counties.

Their mission? Help people of all ages and abilities flourish in their environments.



Caring for:

Children

Elderly

Respite

Hospice

Memory care

Illness & surgery recovery assistance

Pregnancy and new-mom assistance

And more!

Companionship/Homemaking

Physical activities (walking, light exercise)

Intellectual stimulation (reading, puzzles, etc.)

Meal preparation

Running errands

Light housekeeping

And more!

Personal Care

Medication reminders

Meal assistance

Restorative care

Walking and transferring

Bathing assistance

Dressing

And more!