Task Force Seized Drugs, Guns and Cash During Search Warrant

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force used a search warrant Wednesday night at a home near 38th and “O” and arrested five people for drugs and weapons possession.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says more than 13 grams of heroin, 56 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana, plus drug paraphernalia and $11,000 cash were recovered. She adds of the two guns recovered, one of them was stolen.

Two men from Chicago, 38-year-old Wilson Rogers and 43-year-old James Carter, along with three people from Lincoln, 37-year-old Sheronda Tucker, 22-year-old Keith Cocroft and 18-year-old Taron Tucker, were arrested for drug and weapons related charges.

Rogers was arrested for deliver with intent to deliver base cocaine, delivery with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, deadly weapon by prohibited person, possession of money while violating 28-416.

Carter was cited for deliver with intent to deliver base cocaine, delivery with intent to deliver heroin, possession of money while violating 28-416.

Sheronda Tucker was cited for deliver with intent to deliver base cocaine, delivery with intent to deliver heroin, poss of a stolen firearm, poss of money while violating 28-416, child abuse. A 15-year-old was inside the apartment at the time.

Both Cocroft and Taron Tucker were cited for deliver with intent to deliver base cocaine, delivery with intent to deliver heroin.