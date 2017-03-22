Tax Reform Groups Competing For Relief

Two major tax reform groups are unhappy with the Legislature’s direction toward tax relief. “While we understand the give and take of the legislative process, we are very disappointed in the tax reform proposal being considered by the Legislature’s Revenue Committee” said Steve Nelson, the head of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, speaking for the Agricultural Leaders Working Group.

“Throughout the legislative hearing process, the Agriculture Leaders Working Group testified before the Revenue Committee on numerous bills that would provide a pathway to provide meaningful property tax relief for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and all Nebraska property taxpayers.”

Nelson said, currently, a tax reform proposal is being considered that would do the exact opposite of what farmers, ranchers, and other Nebraskans are seeking in tax reform. Nelson said the proposal would intentionally divert dollars currently used to provide property tax relief and repurpose them to fund income tax cuts.

“The message from Nebraskans has been clear. Property tax relief is the priority and it must be meaningful. Taking money away from property tax relief for income tax cuts will not do that” according to the group. “Should the Legislature go this direction it will be viewed by Nebraska taxpayers as a deliberate decision to increase the property tax burden on Nebraskans.”

Also critical of the committee’s action, Mark Fahleson, Chairman of Reform for Nebraska’s Future provided the following statement:

“Last month Nebraskans packed the halls of the State Capitol to urge the Legislature’s Revenue Committee to advance real property tax reform. Just a month has gone by and property tax amnesia has infected the Unicameral once again. Revenue Committee Chair Sen. Jim Smith’s latest proposal to raid the property tax relief fund is tantamount to a property tax increase for Nebraska homeowners and property owners. It is simply unacceptable.

Fahleson pointed out that Property taxes currently account for nearly 50 percent of all state and local revenues, and they increased by 60 percent over the past decade.