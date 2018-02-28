Tax Revenue Going Up, But How Much?

Nebraska is expected to gain an additional $55 million to $390 Million in tax revenue the rest of this fiscal year and the next. The amounts are based on newly approved estimates, but lawmakers still face some uncertainty in trying to balance their two-year state budget. The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board updated its projections Wednesday for state tax collections.

The board predicted the state will collect $4.53 billion in the current fiscal year, a $25 million increase over its previous projections. By law, that money will automatically go into the state’s cash reserve. The state is also expected to receive $4.705 billion in the next fiscal year, which is $365 million higher than earlier estimates. Much of that increase, however, is attributed to the effects of the new Federal Tax Reform Bill, since Nebraska’s Tax Rate is tied to the Federal.

Senator Jim Smith of Papillion, The Chairman Of The Legislature’s Revenue Committee, has introduced a bill, at the request of the Governor, to wipe out much of next year’s projected increase. His goal is to avoid a tax increase and keep the revenue gain to approximately $30 Million for the 2018-19 Fiscal Year.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement after the Forecasting Board released its projection, saying it indicates the economy is growing, but adding that the Legislature needs to be cautious in spending.