Taylor, Kelsay Among Those Entering Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

Former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor and defensive end Chad Kelsay are among the new members of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

The 2017 class, announced Thursday, will be recognized before the Cornhuskers’ game against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16.

Taylor set school passing records and was 2006 Big 12 offensive player of the year. Kelsay helped the Huskers to conference and national titles in 1995 and ’97.

Other ex-Huskers in the class are offensive linemen Donnie McGhee and Randy Theiss. McGhee was an All-Big Eight pick for the 1970 national championship team. Theiss was a three-year starter in the early 1980s. Also to be inducted is Brad Ottis, an All-America defensive end for Wayne State in 1993.

The Hall will recognize Tom and Rhonda Peed of Lincoln and longtime Nebraska administrators Chris Anderson and Pat Logsdon.