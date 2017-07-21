Tech Issues In Wednesday’s Amber Alert To Verizon Customers

Wednesday night’s Amber Alert out of Omaha for an abducted 8 year old boy never made it to Verizon customers. A technical difficulty prevented it. The State Patrol sent the alert to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who sent it to all carriers in Nebraska, but that’s where the system failed. Our media partner, 10/11 NEWS reports Verizon’s issue has been resolved. The Patrol says this is the first time they have had any issue with wireless Amber Alerts.