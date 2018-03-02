Tecumseh Inmate Assaults, Injures Prison Staff Member

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) assaulted a staff member Thursday night, causing a concussion.

The incident began at 9:20 p.m. While conducting a head count, a team of three staff members found the inmate on the floor in his cell. The inmate was taken to the prison’s skilled nursing facility to be admitted for observation. During the walk there, the prison staffers reported that the inmate went limp and then began to fight the three staff members who were escorting him.

The inmate kicked the staff member in the face. The staff member was evaluated at a community hospital and determined to have sustained a concussion.

The State Department of Corrections issued a statement Friday, saying the incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. It added that the Corresctions Department disciplinary process will also be used with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.