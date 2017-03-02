Tecumseh Prisoners “Secured”

A Rapid Response Team of the Nebraska Department of Corrections entered a prison cellblock and “secured all inmates” late Thursday afternoon.

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was placed on lockdown status earlier that afternoon. The situation started when inmates in one housing unit refused to return to their cells. About 40 of the 128 inmates in that unit were involved. A corrections department statement says all staff are safe and accounted for, and that no injuries have been reported. It adds that the incident was isolated to one half of a housing unit and there is no risk to the public. It also said that several small fires were extinguished. The statement said the fires were outside, and that the cell block remained habitable after the incident.