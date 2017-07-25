More Tecumseh Prison Staffers Attacked

State Prison officials say an inmate head-butted two staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, where two other staffers were attacked the day before.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the latest attack at the Tecumseh prison occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, when the staff members were attempting to move the restrained inmate from a cell to another location. The department says the inmate lunged forward to head-butt one of the staffers and head-butted a third staff member who came to their aid.

The department says the injured staffers were taken to a local hospital. One had suffered a broken nose; the other had bruises. The names of the inmates and staffers involved have not been released.

The department says an inmate attacked two other Tecumseh staffers Sunday morning.